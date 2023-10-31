Signal failure delays Seoul's subway Line 3 during morning rush hour

Most Popular
-
1
[From the Scene] Calls for investigation, apology mount a year on from Itaewon tragedy
-
2
Low birthrate drives rise in number of working women in 30s
-
3
Korean doctors see income surge amid intensifying physician shortage
-
4
Police slap travel ban on suspected con artist, ex-fiance of fencing star
-
5
[Korea Beyond Korea] From history and K-pop to gender studies, Korea examined across diverse disciplines at UCLA
-
6
[Exclusive] South Korean lawmakers to join international alliance taking on China
-
7
Some 8,000 homes to relocate as Seoul's Hannam neighborhood undergoes redevelopment
-
8
[News Analysis] Could Kakao’s M&A strategy be its own undoing?
-
9
Seoul expected to be one of most sought-after cities for year-end holidays
-
10
[KH Explains] Card firms increasingly hesitant over Apple Pay
Signal failure delays Seoul's subway Line 3 during morning rush hourBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 31, 2023 - 09:31
A signal failure disrupted operations on Seoul subway Line No. 3 for about 30 minutes during morning rush hour Tuesday.
The signal failure happened at 6:55 a.m. at Yaksu Station, causing delays to northbound trains and leaving stations crowded with passengers looking for an alternative means of transport.
Southbound trains were not affected by the disruptions.
Seoul Metro said they are examining the exact cause of the signal failure. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon pledges to put top priority on stabilizing prices, livelihoods amid global economic challenges
-
S. Korea, US, Japan hold first trilateral working-level talks on humanitarian aid
-
US needs 'strategic clarity' on North Korea deterrence: report