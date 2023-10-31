Home

The Korea Herald

Signal failure delays Seoul's subway Line 3 during morning rush hour

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 31, 2023 - 09:31

A northbound train has stopped due to signal failure at Yaksu Station during morning rush hour on Tuesday. (Yonhap) A northbound train has stopped due to signal failure at Yaksu Station during morning rush hour on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

A signal failure disrupted operations on Seoul subway Line No. 3 for about 30 minutes during morning rush hour Tuesday.

The signal failure happened at 6:55 a.m. at Yaksu Station, causing delays to northbound trains and leaving stations crowded with passengers looking for an alternative means of transport.

Southbound trains were not affected by the disruptions.

Seoul Metro said they are examining the exact cause of the signal failure. (Yonhap)

