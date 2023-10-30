Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [From the Scene] Calls for investigation, apology mount a year on from Itaewon tragedy

    [From the Scene] Calls for investigation, apology mount a year on from Itaewon tragedy
  2. 2

    Korean doctors see income surge amid intensifying physician shortage

    Korean doctors see income surge amid intensifying physician shortage
  3. 3

    No. of working women in 30s surges amid low fertility rate

    No. of working women in 30s surges amid low fertility rate
  4. 4

    [Exclusive] South Korean lawmakers to join international alliance taking on China

    [Exclusive] South Korean lawmakers to join international alliance taking on China
  5. 5

    Police slap travel ban on suspected con artist, ex-fiance of fencing star

    Police slap travel ban on suspected con artist, ex-fiance of fencing star
  6. 6

    Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza war

    Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza war
  7. 7

    [News Analysis] Could Kakao’s M&A strategy be its own undoing?

    [News Analysis] Could Kakao’s M&A strategy be its own undoing?
  8. 8

    Some 8,000 homes to relocate as Seoul's Hannam neighborhood undergoes redevelopment

    Some 8,000 homes to relocate as Seoul's Hannam neighborhood undergoes redevelopment
  9. 9

    [KH Explains] Card firms increasingly hesitant over Apple Pay

    [KH Explains] Card firms increasingly hesitant over Apple Pay
  10. 10

    Seoul expected to be one of most sought-after cities for year-end holidays

    Seoul expected to be one of most sought-after cities for year-end holidays
소아쌤

S. Korea sends condolences to China over death of ex-Premier Li Keqiang

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 30, 2023 - 18:52

    • Link copied

China's Premier Li Keqiang waves as he arrives for a news conference after the closing ceremony of China's National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, in 2017. (Reuters-Yonhap) China's Premier Li Keqiang waves as he arrives for a news conference after the closing ceremony of China's National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, in 2017. (Reuters-Yonhap)

The foreign ministry said Monday it has sent a message of condolence to China on the death of its former Premier Li Keqiang.

The message was "delivered to Chinese Premier Li Qiang in a telegram under the name of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo," a ministry official said, without providing further details.

Upon the announcement of Li's death last week, the ministry expressed condolences, highlighting the role he had played in advancing the bilateral relations between Seoul and Beijing.

"The government highly appreciates former Premier Li Keqiang's great contribution to the development of South Korea-China relations as a close friend," the ministry said.

"We pray for his eternal rest and express deep condolences to the bereaved family," it said.

China's state media reported Friday that Li died of a sudden heart attack in Shanghai. He was 68. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines