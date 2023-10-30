S. Korea sends condolences to China over death of ex-Premier Li Keqiang

Most Popular
-
1
[From the Scene] Calls for investigation, apology mount a year on from Itaewon tragedy
-
2
Korean doctors see income surge amid intensifying physician shortage
-
3
No. of working women in 30s surges amid low fertility rate
-
4
[Exclusive] South Korean lawmakers to join international alliance taking on China
-
5
Police slap travel ban on suspected con artist, ex-fiance of fencing star
-
6
Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza war
-
7
[News Analysis] Could Kakao’s M&A strategy be its own undoing?
-
8
Some 8,000 homes to relocate as Seoul's Hannam neighborhood undergoes redevelopment
-
9
[KH Explains] Card firms increasingly hesitant over Apple Pay
-
10
Seoul expected to be one of most sought-after cities for year-end holidays
S. Korea sends condolences to China over death of ex-Premier Li KeqiangBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 30, 2023 - 18:52
The foreign ministry said Monday it has sent a message of condolence to China on the death of its former Premier Li Keqiang.
The message was "delivered to Chinese Premier Li Qiang in a telegram under the name of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo," a ministry official said, without providing further details.
Upon the announcement of Li's death last week, the ministry expressed condolences, highlighting the role he had played in advancing the bilateral relations between Seoul and Beijing.
"The government highly appreciates former Premier Li Keqiang's great contribution to the development of South Korea-China relations as a close friend," the ministry said.
"We pray for his eternal rest and express deep condolences to the bereaved family," it said.
China's state media reported Friday that Li died of a sudden heart attack in Shanghai. He was 68. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
No. of working women in 30s surges amid low fertility rate
-
[Korea Beyond Korea] From history and K-pop to gender studies, Korea examined across diverse disciplines at UCLA
-
US needs 'strategic clarity' on North Korea deterrence: report