[Herald Interview] Swiss collector Uli Sigg sees contemporary Korean art as part of global mainstream

To Swiss art collector, businessperson and former diplomat Uli Sigg, who is known for having an extensive private collection of contemporary Chinese art, collecting art in a meaningful way allows one to understand a society, and collectors supporting artists and museums enables them to develop and function better.

“The most important quality a collector has to build is to find a focus that will distinguish a collection from a mere accumulation of works. I collect artworks as I find this the most rewarding way to research our societies,” Sigg said in a recent email interview with The Korea Herald.

“The collector allows a material base for artists to exist as such, also contributes ever more to museums to do their function, which is to be the collective memory of our time. Because their budgets allow less and less to do this without help from existing collections,” he added.

Sigg’s collection came to global attention when he donated 60 percent of his entire collection to Hong Kong’s M+ museum, which opened in November 2021.

His donation of some 1,500 works to the museum is one of the most comprehensive collections of contemporary Chinese art in the world, according to the museum.

While Sigg’s Chinese contemporary art collection was made with an “encyclopedic approach,” he follows his own taste when it comes to Korean art, according to Sigg, who also has a strong interest in the relationship between the two Koreas. Sigg served as Switzerland's ambassador to China, Mongolia and North Korea from 1995 to 1998.