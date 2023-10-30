[Today’s K-pop] Ex-Treasure Bang Yedam to debut as solo act

(Credit: GF Entertainment) (Credit: GF Entertainment)

Bang Yedam, formerly of Treasure, is planning to return as a solo musician, according to agency GF Entertainment on Monday. He is gearing up to release his first solo album on Nov. 23 and will drop a pre-release from the EP on Nov. 10, added the company. He came under the spotlight through an audition show in 2013, where he was touted as a child prodigy, and after five years of training under label SM Entertainment, he debuted as a member of Treasure in 2020. The left the band and the label, however, in November of last year after taking six months off. In August, he signed with the current agency. “The phrase ‘solo artist Bang Yedam’ still feels awkward and the pressure to fill up the stage on my own is high,” admitted the musician, “But I am excited to be able to present my own performance.” Fantasy Boys to return next month

Fantasy Boys will make a comeback on Nov. 24 with new single “Get It On,” said agency Pocket Doll Studio on Monday. The news of the rookie band finalizing the date of its return set fans abuzz. although the management firm said last week that the rookie band will announce this date on Monday. The new single comes about two months since its debut. The 11-member act held its first fan concert in Tokyo two weeks ago performing Japanese-language versions of “New Tomorrow” and “One Shot” from its debut album. After a week in the Japanese capital city, it headed to Nagoya before visiting fans in Osaka. It is set to return to Japan in December, for its encore concerts, slated to be held in Tokyo and Nagoya. StayC to put out 3rd single in Japan

StayC will release its third single album in Japan on Dec. 6, announced agency Highup Entertainment on Monday. The group’s upcoming single is titled “LIT” as is the main track that invites listeners to enjoy a “lit” life, in lyrics that mix Korean and Japanese. The album will also include the Japanese-language version of “Bubble,” the lead track from its third EP in Korea, “Teenfresh,” which came out in August. In the meantime, the six members are in the midst of their first international tour, named after their third EP. After a live show in Seoul in late September, they embarked on the tour two weeks ago, which will be held in 11 cities -- seven in the US and three in Asia, until mid-February. Pentagon’s Yuto sets eyes on Japan

