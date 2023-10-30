[Photo News] IT competition for youth with disabilities

Most Popular
[Photo News] IT competition for youth with disabilitiesBy Jie Ye-eun
Published : Oct. 30, 2023 - 14:27
LG Electronics said Monday it held the Global IT Challenge, a five-day IT skills competition for youth with disabilities, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, last week. Since its launch in 2011, more than 5,000 students from 40 countries have participated in the competition, which aims to enhance their accessibility to IT services and help them advance into society. (LG Electronics)
