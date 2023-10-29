[Photo News] SK Chairman meets Vietnam PM

Most Popular
[Photo News] SK Chairman meets Vietnam PMBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 29, 2023 - 14:48
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (right) shakes hands with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh at the launch ceremony of the National Innovation Center, Vietnam on Saturday. During the two-day visit to Hanoi, Chey met with key Vietnam government officials to share SK's business strategies and support Vietnam's green transformation toward net zero emissions. SK also backed $30 million for the construction of the NIC to promote Vietnam's digital era, tightening the three-decade relationship between the two countries. (SK Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
