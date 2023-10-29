Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Photos fencer's con artist ex-fiance used to fool victims

    Photos fencer's con artist ex-fiance used to fool victims
  2. 2

    Police to question actor Lee Sun-kyun on drug use suspicions

    Police to question actor Lee Sun-kyun on drug use suspicions
  3. 3

    S. Korea vaccinates nearly 82% of cattle amid LSD outbreaks

    S. Korea vaccinates nearly 82% of cattle amid LSD outbreaks
  4. 4

    Teachers hold rally, demand revision of controversial law

    Teachers hold rally, demand revision of controversial law
  5. 5

    North Korean hackers tricking users with ‘copycat apps’ disguised as South Korean: NIS

    North Korean hackers tricking users with ‘copycat apps’ disguised as South Korean: NIS
  6. 6

    [Weekender] The dedication of marrying oneself: Why some Koreans throw 'sologamy' weddings

    [Weekender] The dedication of marrying oneself: Why some Koreans throw 'sologamy' weddings
  7. 7

    N. Korean FM slams trilateral statement on arms transfer to Russia

    N. Korean FM slams trilateral statement on arms transfer to Russia
  8. 8

    US, China agree to work towards Biden-Xi meeting next month

    US, China agree to work towards Biden-Xi meeting next month
  9. 9

    Jeonju offers self up as destination for fall reading retreat

    Jeonju offers self up as destination for fall reading retreat
  10. 10

    Unification minister says NK leader's daughter could be successor

    Unification minister says NK leader's daughter could be successor
소아쌤

[Photo News] SK Chairman meets Vietnam PM

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 29, 2023 - 14:48

    • Link copied

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (right) shakes hands with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh at the launch ceremony of the National Innovation Center, Vietnam on Saturday. During the two-day visit to Hanoi, Chey met with key Vietnam government officials to share SK's business strategies and support Vietnam's green transformation toward net zero emissions. SK also backed $30 million for the construction of the NIC to promote Vietnam's digital era, tightening the three-decade relationship between the two countries. (SK Group)

More from Headlines