Italian president to pay state visit to S. Korea next month

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 27, 2023 - 19:22

    • Link copied

(123rf) (123rf)

Italian President Sergio Mattarella will pay a state visit to South Korea next month and hold a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon's office said Friday.

Mattarella will visit South Korea from Nov. 7-9 at Yoon's invitation.

During the summit, the two leaders will discuss ways for the two countries to cooperate in various sectors, including the economy, space, science and technology, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges, the presidential office said. (Yonhap)

