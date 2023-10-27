[Photo news] Works of Korean Buddhism in English

Most Popular
[Photo news] Works of Korean Buddhism in EnglishBy Park Ga-young
Published : Oct. 27, 2023 - 17:38
The "Selected Works of Korean Buddhism" collection is displayed at Daewoongjeon Hall at the Buddhist temple of Jogyesa in Jongno-gu, Seoul, on Oct. 27. The Educational Institute of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, South Korea's largest Buddhist sect, held a ceremony to celebrate the publication of 10 volumes of selected Korean Buddhist scriptures, representing Korean Buddhism from the Unified Silla Kingdom to the modern era. The English translation of the collection took six years, according to the Jogye Order. (Yonhap)
Ven. Jinwoo, the president of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, consecrates the "Selected Works of Korean Buddhism" collection during a ceremony for the completion of the publication, held at Daewoongjeon Hall at the Buddhist temple of Jogyesa in Jongno-gu, Seoul. (Yonhap)
