[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen reclaims sales record title with 11th EP

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen set a new first-week sales record, selling over 4.62 million copies of its 11th EP in four days, according to a local tally on Friday. This surpasses Stray Kids’ “Five-Star,” which logged 4.61 million in sales and dethroned Seventeen’s previous EP “FML,” which sold more than 4.55 million in the first week. The EP “FML” still holds a record, though, as the first album in K-pop history to sell more than 3 million units on the day of release. The 13-member act’s new EP “Seventeenth Heaven” was rolled out on Oct. 23 and received over 5.2 million preorders, a record for a K-pop album. Meanwhile, Minkyu will take time off for a while, said agency Pledis Entertainment on Friday. He had acute back pain, for which he was treated on the day, but was told to take some rest to recover. 3 BTS members named finalists for Billboard Music Awards

(Credit: BBMA) (Credit: BBMA)

Three members of BTS became nominees for 2023 Billboard Music Awards as solo artists, according to the list published on Thursday in the US. Jungkook and Jimin will compete for the top global K-Pop song award with solo singles “Seven” and “Like Crazy,” respectively. Both songs claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100. Suga earned a nomination for top K-Pop touring artist, while Jimin had three more: top selling song with “Like Crazy,” top K-pop album with EP “Face” and top global K-pop artist. Jimin is the first K-pop solo act to become a candidate for the top selling song award, which was given to BTS as a group for the past two years: “Butter” in 2021 and “Dynamite” in 2022. This year’s Billboard Music Awards ceremony will be held in Las Vegas on Nov. 19. The Boyz to perform again in Seoul in December

(Credit: IST Entertainment) (Credit: IST Entertainment)

The Boyz will hold an encore concert in Seoul on Dec. 1-3, announced agency IST Entertainment on Friday. The three-day gig will be held in the last month as per tradition – the band has been celebrating the month it debuted with a large event for the past six years. The band wrapped up the Asian leg of its second overseas tour “Zeneration” in Bangkok in early August. The tour began in Seoul in mid-May and brought the eight members to six cities in Japan and six across Southeast Asia. On Nov. 20, it will release “Phantasy Pt. 2: Sixth Sense,” the second installment of its three-part second studio album. Separately, the band won the best Asia group award from the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2023, according to the award organization Friday. Kwon Eunbi to meet fans in Japan

(Credit: Woollim Entertainment) (Credit: Woollim Entertainment)