Bungeoppang price doubled this winter

Bungeoppang price doubled this winterBy Amber Anne Roos
Published : Oct. 27, 2023 - 14:53
As the wind gets chillier and coats get thicker, the smell of baked “bungeoppang” -- a fish-shaped pastry -- filling the streets is a warm welcome for many South Koreans.
However, the price of this popular winter snack has been rising steadily over the years, as the cost of its ingredients grow.
While three pieces of bungeoppang could be enjoyed for 1,000 won in 2021, this year the price has doubled, Street vendors are selling three at an average of 2,000 won.
The winter bestseller is usually filled with sweet red bean paste, but other fillings such as custard cream, mashed sweet potato and even pizza toppings have gained popularity with younger people.
With the costs of flour, sugar and red beans on the rise, bungeoppang prices have also risen with the tide.
According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, the wholesale price of red beans rose by 33 percent from the average price a year ago.
Flour prices saw an even steeper increase, at a stunning 45 percent rise compared to before the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict that began in February 2022.
Although the price increase has left many customers out of pocket, the snack has maintained its popularity, as few can resist the thought of a warm fish-shaped pastry on a cold day.
