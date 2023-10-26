[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong offers cosmetics package

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong is offering “Premium Beauty Travel with d’Alba” package in cooperation with the vegan cosmetics brand.

The package includes one night’s stay and a set of d'Alba cosmetic products including double cream, double serum, sunblock, oil cream cleanser and treatment facial masks.

A dinner for two and free access to the hotel’s indoor pool are also included.

Package prices start at 445,000 won.

Savor premium Korean beef at InterContinental Seoul Coex

The Brasserie at InterContinental Seoul Coex is offering a special dining promotion that features premium Korean beef.

The promotion includes beef tenderloin, sirloin and skirt steaks as well as tteokgalbi, or grilled short rib patties. Caviar, truffle and foie gras are also available.

The promotion costs 105,000 won for weekday lunch and 125,000 won weekday dinner. Weekend lunch and dinner are priced at 125,000 won.

Make reservations online at Naver to get a 10 percent discount.

Grand Hyatt Seoul offers Thanksgiving home party package

Grand Hyatt Seoul’s Deli is offering “Thanksgiving to Go,” a home party food package for Thanksgiving.

Appetizers, a main dish and desserts can be chosen from several options.

As for the main dish, roasted turkey, roasted duck filled with apple and hazelnut, pork-belly porchetta, sirloin steak with red wine sauce, and Beef Wellington are available.

Appetizers include grilled cabbage, orange and cinnamon-glazed carrots and potato salad. Desserts include pumpkin pie, cream cake and lemon mascarpone tart.

The promotion runs through Nov. 26. Make reservations at least three days before pickup.

The Plaza Seoul to present premium gala dinner

The Plaza Seoul is set to present a premium gala dinner titled “Quintessence of Essential” on Oct. 30.

The hotel’s Chinese restaurant Dowon will serve Jeju island's black pork. The restaurant's chefs will show deboning demonstrations during the event.

The highlight of the dinner menu is sweet and sour pork, or tangsuyuk, made with pork tenderloin, tri-tip, cheek and jowls. Caviar, bird's nest and xialongbao are also available.

The gala dinner costs 500,000 won per person and starts at 6:30 p.m.

Try Japanese course meal at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul’s Japanese restaurant Akira Back presents a new dinner course meal.

Appetizers include sweet potato tofu served with caviar, roasted scallops with matsutake mushrooms and sea urchin, as well as abalone braised with yolk sauce.

A tuna sashimi platter is served along with grilled eggplant and lobster.

Main dishes include Korean beef steak served with pine mushrooms and yuzu sauce. There is a choice of pine mushroom udon or salmon roe rice.

The course meal concludes with dessert -- Japanese spring rolls along with a choice of tea or coffee. The course meal costs 250,000 won per person.