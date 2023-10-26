[Graphic News] Gaza running out of water

The World Health Organization has repeated its warnings of the dire situation in the Gaza Strip, pointing to a particularly precarious water shortage, as the densely populated Palestinian territory has been under siege.The WHO estimates that there are only 3 liters of water per person per day left, whereas the minimum requirement per person is 15 liters, for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene.Hardly anyone has taken a proper shower or bath there in recent weeks, he said. With about 1 million displaced people, toilets are a huge problem, he said. Diarrhoeal diseases, skin and respiratory infections are only a matter of time.A report from the US National Academies of Science and Medicine says men need to drink about 3.7 liters and women need about 2.7 liters per day to be adequately hydrated.