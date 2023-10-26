[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen tops Oricon chart with 11th EP

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen tops Oricon chart with 11th EPBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Oct. 26, 2023 - 16:53
Seventeen’s 11th EP topped Oricon’s daily album ranking, according to the latest chart published on Wednesday.
EP “Seventeenth Heaven” landed atop the iTunes albums chart in Japan as well as Line Music’s real-time albums chart, said agency Pledis Entertainment on Thursday. It also headed straight to the top of all major music charts at home including Melon’s Top 100, becoming the first boy band to sit atop the chart this year.
The 13-member act brought out the eight-track mini album on Monday and sold over 4 million copies in two days. The album received more than 5.2 million preorders, breaking the record in K-pop history.
Zerobaseone’s 2nd EP logs 1.7m in pre-orders
Rookie boy band Zerobaseone received more than 1.7 million preorders for its second EP, according to a local distributor on Thursday.
The EP “Melting Point” is likely to become a million-seller as did its debut EP “Youth In The Shade” that achieved the feat in single day when it came out in July. The band became the first-ever K-pop artist to sell over a million copies of its debut album. The first EP surpassed 2.03 million in sales as of September, adding another record.
The nonet was formed through survival audition show “Boys Planet” and will make a comeback with the upcoming EP on Nov. 6.
Le Sserafim’s Kim Chaewon ready to come back
Kim Chaewon of Le Sserafim will resume activities from next month, said agency Source Music on Thursday.
She has suspended her group activities since mid-October to focus on recovering from type-A flu. She suffered from dizziness even after treatment but is feeling well enough to restart her schedule, said the company.
The announcement came along with denial that the idol is the yet-to-be-named girl group member that is linked to the ongoing drug scandal that involves GD of Big Bang.
Meanwhile, her bandmates left for New York on Thursday to appear in “Global Spin Live,” an online performance series from Grammy Museum, next week. They will also perform at BlizzCon 2023, a game festival held in Anaheim, California on Nov. 4.
Ex-Astro Rocky to debut as solo musician
Rocky, formerly of Astro, will debut as a solo act, said agency Onefineday Entertainment on Thursday.
He established the management company on his own in August and will continue his career as a singer. He is planning to bring out his first solo album next month.
He debuted as a member of the seven-member boy band in February 2016 and left the team in February while the rest of the members, except for MJ who was serving his military duty, renewed their contracts. Rocky was rumored to be dating actress Park Boyeon and later acknowledged that they are seeing each other while she said that they are just colleagues.
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)
