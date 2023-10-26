Most Popular
-
1
South Korean celebrities grilled over drug use
-
2
Olympic medalist ‘tricked’ by fiance-turned-stalker
-
3
Yoon meets Park, honors father in gesture of conservative unity
-
4
[KH Explains] A look back on Lee Jae-yong's first 'New Samsung' year
-
5
One week into first outbreak, S. Korea's lumpy skin disease cases rise to 38
-
6
SK hynix to boost investment in HBM, DDR5 chips
-
7
Israel launches ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected incursion
-
8
Opposition lawmakers allege celebrity drug scandals are part of government coverup
-
9
Constitutional Court rules same-sex soldier acts violate code
-
10
Soldier arrested after threatening pedestrians with knife in Paju, 1 injured
Health insurance coverage set to require foreigners to stay over 6 months
Change in insurance law likely to take effect in MarchBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Oct. 26, 2023 - 15:07
Starting next year, foreigners must reside for at least six months in South Korea to receive health insurance coverage as dependents of the actual subscribers.
A revision to the Health Insurance Act, which stipulates that foreigners must "stay in Korea for at least six months" to be registered as dependents of a worker living in Korea, received approval from a parliamentary subcommittee on Sept. 21 and is currently under review by the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.
Direct family members of a worker in South Korea, regardless of their nationality, can be registered as dependents of the health insurance subscriber only if they earn less than 20 million won ($14,700) a year.
A bill to revise the law was suggested to stop foreign workers' family members from receiving health insurance coverage if they do not actually live in Korea.
There have been many cases of foreign family members, including parents of the subscribers of Korea's universal health insurance system, visiting Korea to receive health insurance benefits such as treatment and surgery despite not living here, according to reports.
The bill, however, will allow underage children and spouses of foreign workers to be covered by the nation health insurance before residing in Korea for six months. The exception is also set to be applied to foreigners who immigrated after marrying a Korean national or who hold a student visa.
Considering that the revision will take effect three months after its promulgation, it is expected to be implemented from as early as March next year after passing the plenary session at the end of the year.
More from Headlines
-
Seoul shares make slight recovery after massive fall
-
North Korean hackers tricking users with ‘copycat apps’ disguised as South Korean: NIS
-
Opposition lawmakers allege celebrity drug scandals are part of government coverup