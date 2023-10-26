[Photo News] LG Expo Bus in London

Most Popular
[Photo News] LG Expo Bus in LondonBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 26, 2023 - 14:57
A double-decker bus named the LG Expo Bus, featuring the slogan "Busan is Ready," passes by Big Ben in London, in this photograph released by the company on Thursday. LG Group has deployed 210 similar double-decker buses as part of their efforts to promote Busan's candidacy for the World Expo. The conglomerate is expected to ramp up promotional efforts in London, Brussels and Paris until Nov. 28, when the host country of the 2030 World Expo is decided. (LG Corp.)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
