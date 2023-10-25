[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: How was your weekend?

B: Boring. I’ve been stuck at home _____ chores.

(a) do

(b) did

(c) to do

(d) doing

해석

A: 주말 어떻게 보냈니?

B: 지루했어. 집에서 꼼짝없이 갇혀 허드렛일을 했거든.

해설

동명사 관용 표현 채우기

문장에 동사(have been stuck)가 있으므로, 동사의 형태가 아닌 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. stuck은 ‘꼼짝없이 ~하게 되었다’라는 의미의 ‘be stuck -ing’라는 관용 표현을 사용할 수 있으므로 –ing 형태인 (d) doing이 정답이다.

어휘

stuck (불쾌한 장소, 상황에) 갇힌 chore 허드렛일, 가사

2.

A: How long has Ray lived in Boston?

B: I ________________________ there.

(a) think he just moved

(b) just think he moved to

(c) think he is moved to just

(d) just think he is moved

해석

A: Ray가 Boston에 산 지 얼마나 됐어?

B: 내 생각에 그는 막 그곳으로 이사한 것 같아.

해설

태에 맞는 동사 채우기: 능동태

보기의 주어(he)와 동사(moved)가 ‘그가 이사했다’라는 의미의 능동 관계이므로 능동태로 쓰인 (a)와 (b)가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 ‘그가 막 이사했다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 강조 부사 just가 동사(moved)를 수식하는 (a) think he just moved가 정답이다. 참고로, there는 ‘그곳에’라는 의미의 부사이므로 전치사 to와 함께 쓰일 수 없으므로 (b)는 오답이다.

어휘

move 이사하다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

Ken could barely see the performers as he was sitting forty rows _____ the stage.

(a) over

(b) from

(c) of

(d) across

해석

Ken은 무대에서부터 40번째 줄에 앉아 있었기 때문에 연기자들을 거의 볼 수 없었다.

해설

올바른 전치사 채우기: from

문맥상 '무대에서부터'라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 '~에서부터'를 뜻하는 전치사 (b) from이 정답이다.

어휘

barely 거의 ~않다 performer 연기자, 연주자 row 줄, 열

4.

Several studies found that the relationship between educational attainment and individual earnings _________ strong.

(a) are

(b) is

(c) have been

(d) being

해석

몇몇 연구는 교육적 성취와 개인 소득 사이의 관련성이 강하다는 것을 발견했다.

해설

적절한 동사 채우기

that 이하 관계절의 주어(the relationship)가 단수이고, ‘교육적 성취와 개인 소득 사이의 관련성이 강하다’라는 일반적인 사실에 대해 이야기하고 있으므로 3인칭 단수 현재 시제 (b) is가 정답이다.

어휘

study 연구, 조사 relationship 관련성, 관계 attainment 성취, 성과 earning 소득, 수입

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) In 1903, French physicists Pierre and Marie Curie were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for their 1898 discovery of radioactivity.

(b) Thought the pitchblende contained elements more radioactive than pure uranium, the Curies attempted to separate its components.

(c) Eventually, they were able to discover the elements responsible for the radiation.

(d) These were named radium and polonium, which was named after Marie’s homeland, Poland.

해석

(a) 1903년, 프랑스 물리학자 Pierre와 Marie Curie는 1898년 방사능의 발견으로 물리학 부문에서 노벨상을 공동 수상했다.

(b) 역청우라늄광이 순수 우라늄보다 더 강한 방사성 원소를 포함한다고 생각하고, Curie 부부는 그것의 성분을 분리하려고 시도했다.

(c) 마침내, 그들은 방사성의 원인이 되는 원소들을 발견할 수 있었다.

(d) 이것들은 라듐, 그리고 Marie의 고국인 폴란드에서 따온 폴로늄이라는 이름이 붙여졌다.

해설

분사구문의 형태가 틀린 문장 찾기

(b)에서 주절의 주어(the Curies)와 분사구문의 동사(think)가 ‘Curie 부부가 생각하다’라는 의미의 능동 관계이므로 과거분사 thought가 오면 틀리다. 수동 관계를 나타내는 과거분사 thought는 능동 관계를 나타내는 현재분사 thinking으로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (b) Thought the pitchblende contained elements more radioactive than pure uranium, the Curies attempted to separate its components가 정답이다.

어휘

physicist 물리학자 jointly 공동으로 award 수여하다 physics 물리학 radioactivity 방사능 pitchblende 역청우라늄광 contain 들어 있다 element 원소 radioactive 방사성의 pure 순수한 uranium 우라늄 attempt 시도하다 separate 분리하다 component 성분, 요소 responsible for ~의 원인이 되는 radiation 방사성 name after ~의 이름을 따다 homeland 고국, 조국

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(d) / (a) / (b) / (b) / (b) Thought -〉 Thinking

