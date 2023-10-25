Most Popular
-
1
South Korean celebrities grilled over drug use
-
2
Yoon meets Park, honors father in gesture of conservative unity
-
3
Olympic medalist ‘tricked’ by fiance-turned-stalker
-
4
[KH Explains] A look back on Lee Jae-yong's first 'New Samsung' year
-
5
One week into first outbreak, S. Korea's lumpy skin disease cases rise to 38
-
6
SK hynix to boost investment in HBM, DDR5 chips
-
7
Israel launches ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected incursion
-
8
Opposition lawmakers allege celebrity drug scandals are part of government coverup
-
9
Constitutional Court rules same-sex soldier acts violate code
-
10
S. Korea goes all-out to contain nationwide spread of lumpy skin disease
[Today’s K-pop] NewJeans hits 300m Spotify plays with ‘Super Shy’By Hwang You-mee
Published : Oct. 25, 2023 - 17:37
NewJeans has garnered 300 million streams with “Super Shy” on Spotify, according to agency Ador on Wednesday.
It is the group’s fifth song to reach the milestone on the platform and did so in the shortest time for the group at 108 days.
“Super Shy” is one of the three main tracks from its second EP “Get Up” and has ranked No. 5 and No. 9 on Spotify’s global daily and weekly top songs chart, respectively, both record spots for the quintet. It has stayed on the daily chart for over 100 days and on the weekly for 15 weeks in a row, as of Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the mini album charted No. 84 on Billboard 200, extending the stay on the main albums chart to 13 consecutive weeks, the second-longest streak for a K-pop girl group, only after Blackpink. The EP debuted atop the chart.
Ive logs 300m plays on Spotify with ‘After Like’
Ive has amassed 300 million Spotify streams with “After Like,” said agency Starship Entertainment on Wednesday.
It is the titular track from its third single and is the group’s second song to hit the milestone after “Love Dive,” lead track from the second single of the same title.
“After Like,” released in August last year, not only swept all major music charts at home but earned the rookie group 14 trophies from television music chart shows. The song made Spotify’s daily and weekly global top songs charts and also stayed on Billboard’s Global 200 for 16 weeks in total peaking at No. 20. The single album was its first million-seller.
The six-member act brought out its first EP “I’ve Mine” earlier this month and will begin its world tour soon.
Chuu to tour US in December
Chuu will meet her fans in the US for the first time since she struck out on her own, announced agency ATRP on Wednesday.
The management firm uploaded a poster for the tour “Howl,” named after her first solo EP that came out last week. The five-track album topped the iTunes albums chart in 15 regions and sold about 58,000 copies in the first week.
She will visit seven cities in the country starting in Los Angeles on Dec. 17. The performer will take to the stage in front of her fans in Korea before embarking on the tour. She will host a “tiny concert” dubbed “My Palace” in Seoul on Nov. 4-5.
Chuu debuted as a member of Loona in August 2018 and made her solo debut after winning a legal battle against her former agency Blockberry Creative.
Twice’s Chaeyoung collaborates with US pop duo Coco ＆ Clair Clair
Chaeyoung of Twice and American pop duo Coco ＆ Clair Clair teamed up for the pair’s upcoming album, said label JYP Entertainment on Wednesday.
She will be the featured artist for the remix of “Pop Star,” the last track from the deluxe edition of the duo’s first full-length album “Sexy.” The new edition will be rolled out on Nov. 10, about a year since the original release.
Chaeyoung has participated in writing songs for her group, including “Basics” from the 11th EP “Between 1 ＆ 2” and “Handle It” from the second full album “Eyes Wide Open.”
Separately, Twice marked its eighth anniversary with the fan meet “Once Again” in Seoul last week. A pop-up store also ran from Oct. 18-24 in Seoul.
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)
More from Headlines
-
Seoul shares make slight recovery after massive fall
-
North Korean hackers tricking users with ‘copycat apps’ disguised as South Korean: NIS
-
Opposition lawmakers allege celebrity drug scandals are part of government coverup