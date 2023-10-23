Drug crimes in Seoul most common in Itaewon, Gangnam, Hongdae: study

Drug crimes in Seoul are most common in areas with vibrant nightlife scenes and wealthy neighborhoods, a study suggested Monday.

According to the study on the analysis of spatial influencing factors on drug crimes in Seoul, Itaewon, Gangnam and Hongdae are the top three spots for drug crimes. The three neighborhoods are well known for their vibrant nightlife replete with an array of escort bars, nightclubs and accommodation facilities.

The study, written by inspectors at the Seoul Seongdong Police Station and Anyang Manan Police Station, is an analysis based on data on drug crimes that occurred in Seoul from 2020 until the first half of 2021.

The analysis found that drug crimes were primarily focused in places that the younger generation gravitate toward to experience nightlife -- Yongsan-gu, where Itaewon is located, as well as Gangnam, the northern area of Seocho-gu and in the vicinity of Hongdae, Mapo-gu -- as well as Yeongdeungpo-gu and the neighboring Guro-gu and Geumcheon-gu.

It also found that drug use was most common at bars, clubs and tourist accommodations in the three areas, which the study referred to as “drug hot spots” for offering visitors an abundance of entertainment options, including drugs.

In addition, the study pointed out that drug crimes are believed to have frequently occurred in affluent neighborhoods due to the high price of the drugs.

Noting the rise of drugs in such areas, the study urged for the clamping down on Itaewon, Hongdae and Gangnam to suppress drug crimes.