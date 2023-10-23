Opposition leader returns to party duties, calls for Cabinet overhaul

Most Popular
Opposition leader returns to party duties, calls for Cabinet overhaulBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 23, 2023 - 10:37
Main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung officially resumed his party duties Monday and once again called on President Yoon Suk Yeol to conduct a complete overhaul of the Cabinet.
Lee, the chairman of the Democratic Party, made the remarks while attending a party meeting after several weeks of hospital treatment to recover from his 24-day hunger strike, protesting what he described as a slew of government policy failures.
"President Yoon Suk Yeol should thoroughly revamp the way he handles government affairs," Lee said, adding that all Cabinet members should resign for their "incompetence and violent behavior."
Lee also emphasized the Democratic Party's role in addressing the people's livelihoods and pledged victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections in April.
The Democratic Party leader had been absent from his duties since being transferred to a hospital on Sept. 18 when his health deteriorated due to his extended hunger strike. He left the hospital earlier this month and has been recovering at home.
Despite winning a crucial by-election in Seoul, the leader reiterated his call for unity.
Last month, the Democratic Party-controlled National Assembly voted to lift Lee's immunity from arrest, revealing unexpected divisions within the party between lawmakers aligned with Lee and those who are not.
"I hope there will be no further debate regarding the handling of the arrest motion," Lee said, emphasizing that the people's livelihoods should be the top priority.
Lee is currently facing trials for three separate charges, including alleged election law violations during his unsuccessful presidential bid in 2022 and two corruption charges related to property development projects during his term as Seongnam mayor. (Yonhap)
