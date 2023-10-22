2 killed in boiler pipe explosion in Suncheon

Most Popular
2 killed in boiler pipe explosion in SuncheonBy Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Oct. 22, 2023 - 21:24
A fodder plant in the southwestern city of Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, exploded Sunday, killing two, including a foreign worker.
According to the Suncheon Fire Department, the explosion occurred at 3:19 p.m., killing two welders.
One of the victims is a 50-year-old Thai national.
Following the accident, eight rescue and emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene, while the National Institute of Forensic Science is now conducting an on-site investigation.
Police and fire authorities have opened an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion based on the statements of those involved.
-
jychoi@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Choi Jeong-yoon
