2 killed in boiler pipe explosion in Suncheon

By Choi Jeong-yoon

Published : Oct. 22, 2023 - 21:24

Two people have been left dead after a boiler pipe explosion at a fodder plant in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, Sunday. (Suncheon Fire Station) Two people have been left dead after a boiler pipe explosion at a fodder plant in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, Sunday. (Suncheon Fire Station)

A fodder plant in the southwestern city of Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, exploded Sunday, killing two, including a foreign worker.

According to the Suncheon Fire Department, the explosion occurred at 3:19 p.m., killing two welders.

One of the victims is a 50-year-old Thai national.

Following the accident, eight rescue and emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene, while the National Institute of Forensic Science is now conducting an on-site investigation.

Police and fire authorities have opened an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion based on the statements of those involved.

