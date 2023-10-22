Australian LPGA star Minjee Lee eyes No. 1 ranking after winning in S. Korea

Minjee Lee of Australia is doused in champagne after winning the BMW Ladies Championship on the LPGA Tour at Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

After reaching a mini career milestone in her LPGA Tour career Sunday in South Korea, Australian star Minjee Lee set her sights on an even bigger target.

"I still haven't been able to reach world No. 1 yet. That's the goal for me. That's where I really want to reach," Lee said after beating Alison Lee of the United States in a playoff to win the BMW Ladies Championship in Paju, northwest of Seoul. It was Minjee's first win in South Korea, the country of her parents' birth.

Minjee Lee, 27, is currently world No. 7. She climbed to her career-high No. 2 last year.

"I think I've got to put in a little bit more work to get there," she said with a smile. "In golf, you never know what's going to happen. I am going to try and build in the years that I can, so hopefully I can do it in the next year."

Lee has now won twice in her last three starts. She said winning in South Korea is "extra special" because she was able to hoist the trophy in front of her extended family and friends.