[Photo News] OLED canvas

Most Popular
-
1
From ‘Parasite’ actor to chaebol scion, drug use back in spotlight
-
2
Yoon embarks on state visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar
-
3
New study sheds light on S. Korea's high stomach cancer rate
-
4
S. Korea issues 'serious' alert following first outbreak of lumpy skin disease
-
5
Hamas releases two US hostages with hope for more
-
6
S. Korea expresses gratitude to Japan for assisting return of Koreans from war-torn Israel
-
7
Year after deadly crowd crush, victims, families yet to leave it behind
-
8
Samsung unveils next-generation memory solutions on Memory Tech Day
-
9
S. Korea reports additional cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle
-
10
US envoy renews grave concerns over China’s repatriation of N. Korean escapees
[Photo News] OLED canvasBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 22, 2023 - 17:46
LG Electronics’ exhibition booth is seen at the 2023 Digital Art Fair Hong Kong, Asia’s largest digital art trade show, being held from Thursday to Monday. The Korean tech giant is displaying some 100 OLED TVs and signage products as an official sponsor. (LG Electronics)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
From ‘Parasite’ actor to chaebol scion, drug use back in spotlight
-
Over 40% of manufacturers say they need more foreign workers
-
Concerns grow over rise of fall webworm