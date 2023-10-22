Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    From ‘Parasite’ actor to chaebol scion, drug use back in spotlight

    From ‘Parasite’ actor to chaebol scion, drug use back in spotlight
  2. 2

    Yoon embarks on state visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar

    Yoon embarks on state visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar
  3. 3

    New study sheds light on S. Korea's high stomach cancer rate

    New study sheds light on S. Korea's high stomach cancer rate
  4. 4

    S. Korea issues 'serious' alert following first outbreak of lumpy skin disease

    S. Korea issues 'serious' alert following first outbreak of lumpy skin disease
  5. 5

    Hamas releases two US hostages with hope for more

    Hamas releases two US hostages with hope for more
  6. 6

    S. Korea expresses gratitude to Japan for assisting return of Koreans from war-torn Israel

    S. Korea expresses gratitude to Japan for assisting return of Koreans from war-torn Israel
  7. 7

    Year after deadly crowd crush, victims, families yet to leave it behind

    Year after deadly crowd crush, victims, families yet to leave it behind
  8. 8

    Samsung unveils next-generation memory solutions on Memory Tech Day

    Samsung unveils next-generation memory solutions on Memory Tech Day
  9. 9

    S. Korea reports additional cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle

    S. Korea reports additional cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle
  10. 10

    US envoy renews grave concerns over China’s repatriation of N. Korean escapees

    US envoy renews grave concerns over China’s repatriation of N. Korean escapees
소아쌤

[Photo News] OLED canvas

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 22, 2023 - 17:46

    • Link copied

LG Electronics’ exhibition booth is seen at the 2023 Digital Art Fair Hong Kong, Asia’s largest digital art trade show, being held from Thursday to Monday. The Korean tech giant is displaying some 100 OLED TVs and signage products as an official sponsor. (LG Electronics)

More from Headlines