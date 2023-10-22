[Photo News] Hana hall of fame

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon embarks on state visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar
-
2
Nearly 6 in 10 Koreans associate blood type with personality
-
3
New study sheds light on S. Korea's high stomach cancer rate
-
4
Debt-related dispute ends in fatal stabbing in Ansan
-
5
S. Korea issues 'serious' alert following first outbreak of lumpy skin disease
-
6
Hamas releases two US hostages with hope for more
-
7
S. Korea expresses gratitude to Japan for assisting return of Koreans from war-torn Israel
-
8
81-year-old K-pop star to receive highest national cultural merit
-
9
Year after deadly crowd crush, victims, families yet to leave it behind
-
10
Japan returns favor, flies Koreans out of Israel
[Photo News] Hana hall of fameBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 22, 2023 - 13:58
Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (third from right), Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung (third from left), and other company officials unveil the Hall of Fame for top employees at Hana Global Campus in Cheongra, Incheon, Saturday. A total of 186 employees have been selected to honor their performance across sales, marketing and consumer satisfaction. The financial giant said the new launch aims to create a customer-first corporate culture. (Hana Financial Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
From ‘Parasite’ actor to chaebol scion, drug use back in spotlight
-
Over 40% of manufacturers say they need more foreign workers
-
Concerns grow over rise of fall webworm