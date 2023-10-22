[Photo News] Hana hall of fame

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (third from right), Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung (third from left), and other company officials unveil the Hall of Fame for top employees at Hana Global Campus in Cheongra, Incheon, Saturday. A total of 186 employees have been selected to honor their performance across sales, marketing and consumer satisfaction. The financial giant said the new launch aims to create a customer-first corporate culture. (Hana Financial Group)