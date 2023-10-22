Home

    Yoon embarks on state visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar

    Nearly 6 in 10 Koreans associate blood type with personality

    New study sheds light on S. Korea's high stomach cancer rate

    Debt-related dispute ends in fatal stabbing in Ansan

    S. Korea issues 'serious' alert following first outbreak of lumpy skin disease

    Hamas releases two US hostages with hope for more

    S. Korea expresses gratitude to Japan for assisting return of Koreans from war-torn Israel

    81-year-old K-pop star to receive highest national cultural merit

    Year after deadly crowd crush, victims, families yet to leave it behind

    Japan returns favor, flies Koreans out of Israel

[Photo News] Hana hall of fame

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 22, 2023 - 13:58

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (third from right), Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung (third from left), and other company officials unveil the Hall of Fame for top employees at Hana Global Campus in Cheongra, Incheon, Saturday. A total of 186 employees have been selected to honor their performance across sales, marketing and consumer satisfaction. The financial giant said the new launch aims to create a customer-first corporate culture. (Hana Financial Group)

