Civic group, Muslim association hold rally supporting Palestine

Civic group, Muslim association hold rally supporting PalestineBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Oct. 20, 2023 - 17:19
Protestors calling for the freedom of Palestine held rally in Seoul, Friday, urging Israel to stop bombing the Gaza strip and free the region.
Progressive civic group Workers’ Solidarity and local Muslim group Kore de Islam denounced the Israeli attack on Gaza Strip.
About 700 Civic group members, Palestinians and other supporters gathered around Itaewon Mosque and marched to Itaewon Station, chanting slogans "No to ground invasion," "Stop Israel bombing of Gaza," and "Victory to Palestinian resistance."
It was their third rally, following demonstrations on Oct. 11 and Oct. 15.
The demonstrators stopped around Itaewon Station to give a speech. At previous rallies, organizers tried and failed to speak to a local resident in the Gaza Strip over the phone but succeeded this time.
“Israel is bombing hospitals, violating international law. There is no water or food in the Gaza Strip, making it impossible to live there as a human being. Thousands of people, including toddlers, children, and women, have already been killed," said Lami, the resident of the Gaza Strip during the phone call, expressing his gratitude to the protestors.
Palestinian authorities claimed an Israeli airstrike at a hospital in Gaza killed almost 500 people Tuesday. Israel has denied responsibility and suggested the blast was caused by a rocket from Hamas.
Kim Seung-joo, an activist from Workers’ Solidarity took over the microphone to deliver speech. Calling the current situation in Palestine a repeat of Nakba -- mass displacement and destruction of the Palestine society in 1948 -- Kim accused Israel of terrorism.
“Although Israel and the United States are claiming that the recent bombing of a hospital was by Hamas, it was actually one of many bombings on health-related facilities by Israel. Israel is bombing the residences of civilians and is even massacring fleeing refugees,” said Kim.
Mutim, a Palestinian living in Korea, said Israel's oppression of Palestine was similar to the colonization of Japan on Korea.
“Israel is a state of gangs, terrorists and criminals. Those people established their state in the Arabian land … Korea suffered for 35 years, but our brothers and sisters are suffering for 75 years,” said Mutim.
“Gaza Strip is the largest prison on the planet. Israel is confining more than 2.5 million people in that prison for over 16 years, violating human rights and freedom,” he said.
After the rally, the protesters marched through the Presidential Office in Yongsan to the Samgakgi Station Seoul Subway Line No. 4. In the process, the police intervened as the noise caused by the rally exceeded legal limits.
There were some clashes as police boarded a truck leading the protest and demanded demonstrators refrain from using loudspeakers or amplifiers. The march continued a few minutes later.
