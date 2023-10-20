UNDP, Korean police to assist world with war against tech-facilitated gender-based violence

This photo shows a signing ceremony of Korean National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun (left) and Xu Haoliang, a United Nations undersecretary-general and associate administrator of UNDP. (UNDP)

The Korean National Police Agency has agreed to work with the United Nations Development Program to address technology-facilitated gender-based violence, the UNDP said Friday.

The two signed the agreement during a bilateral meeting in Seoul, held at the margins of the International Police Summit 2023 hosted by the KNPA.

Under the agreement, Korean police will share their experiences and expertise in addressing such crimes, according to the UNDP.

The agreement aims to create a global policy environment that empowers partner countries to strengthen their capacities to tackle gender-based violence and address the practical challenges of technology-assisted crimes.

“We are very happy for KNPA’s invaluable and generous sharing of expertise with UNDP,” said Xu Haoliang, a United Nations undersecretary-general and an associate administrator of the UNDP.

Campaigners say digital devices have made women increasingly vulnerable to violent crimes through the use of digital products. Perpetrators are using technology to commit crimes ranging from stalking to bullying, sexual harassment, defamation, hate speech and exploitation, in the digital sphere.

The KNPA has been a partner of the UNDP since 2017. So far, the Korean police has shared its expertise in tackling gender-based violence with Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Indonesia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon and North Macedonia.

Meanwhile, Korean police have been on alert after a series of violent crimes, mostly targeting women, that either lack a motive or a clear connection between the victim and their assailant.

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday urged the police to muster resources to ensure citizens do not fear for their safety, adding that violence targeted at vulnerable groups must not be tolerated.

Yoon's remarks, marking the 78th anniversary of KNPA, came as the Korean police agency looks to expand its crime deterrence unit. Also in August, Korea announced plans to equip street-level police officers that do not want to carry regular firearms with "less lethal" handguns that fire plastic rubber bullets.