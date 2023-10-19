[Today’s K-pop] SHINee’s Taemin to host solo concert in December

Taemin of SHINee will hold a solo concert in Incheon, Gyeonggi-do on Dec. 16-17, JYP Entertainment announced Thursday. It has been over four and a half years since the veteran performer hosted a solo gig offline. The live event, dubbed “Metamorph,” will be the first standalone gig at the Inspire Arena, the country’s first multi-purpose arena that is part of a $5 billion resort built near Incheon Airport. The youngest member of SHINee is gearing up to make his comeback as a solo artist with his fourth EP, “Guilty,” that is due on Oct. 30. Meanwhile, a teaser video for “My SHINee world,” the concert film marking the 15th anniversary of the band’s debut, was unveiled Tuesday. The movie will premiere on Nov. 3. aespa to celebrate 3rd debut anniversary with fan meet

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Girl group aespa will mark its third debut anniversary with a fan meeting in Seoul on Nov. 17, said label SM Entertainment on Thursday. The event will be held on the day of the anniversary. As the title, “My Drama,” suggests, the foursome will look back on the memories it has built up with “MY,” its official fandom community, as well as depict the “drama” it will create together with fans. The event’s title also comes from the upcoming fourth EP that is set to be rolled out on Nov. 10. “Drama” will consist of six tracks including a main track of the same title. The mini album comes about six months after the group's previous EP, “My World,” that shattered the first-day and first-week sales record for a K-pop girl group, selling 1.37 million and 1.64 million copies, respectively. The Boyz to return next month: report

(Credit: IST Entertainment) (Credit: IST Entertainment)

The Boyz will bring out a new album in November, according to a local media report on Thursday. The band released “Christmas in August,” the first installment of its second full album, “Phantasy,” in August. Agency IST Entertainment explained at the time that the LP would be a trilogy. The first volume of the album topped the iTunes top albums chart in nine regions and all six tracks made it to Melon's Top 100 chart, the largest music chart at home. The 11-member act prepared the first part of the album while it was touring Asia for the second time. The “Zeneration” tour began in Seoul in May and continued in six cities in Japan and six more across the region through August. (G)I-dle hits Billboard 200 at No. 25

(Credit: Cube Entertainment) (Credit: Cube Entertainment)