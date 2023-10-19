[Photo News] Kia EV9 for Rafael Nadal

Most Popular
[Photo News] Kia EV9 for Rafael NadalBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 19, 2023 - 14:42
Korean automaker Kia presents the EV9, the carmaker’s first three-row battery-powered sport utility vehicle, to its brand ambassador and renowned tennis player Rafael Nadal at the IFEMA Convention Center in Madrid on Wednesday. In October 2021, the company gave Nadal the EV6, its first electric vehicle to have adopted Hyundai Motor Group’s EV platform. Kia has sponsored Nadal since 2004 and recently renewed the partnership until 2025. (Kia)
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
