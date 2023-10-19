Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Man nabbed in naked rampage

    Man nabbed in naked rampage
  2. 2

    S. Korea, US and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source

    S. Korea, US and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source
  3. 3

    Biden arrives on solidarity visit to Israel

    Biden arrives on solidarity visit to Israel
  4. 4

    Teen arrested for kidnap and rape

    Teen arrested for kidnap and rape
  5. 5

    Biden reaffirms support for Israel, says 'terrorist group' apparently behind Gaza hospital blast

    Biden reaffirms support for Israel, says 'terrorist group' apparently behind Gaza hospital blast
  6. 6

    Seoul urges Japan to 'face history' on Japanese leaders' Yasukuni visit

    Seoul urges Japan to 'face history' on Japanese leaders' Yasukuni visit
  7. 7

    Biden to visit Israel as war in Gaza sparks humanitarian crisis

    Biden to visit Israel as war in Gaza sparks humanitarian crisis
  8. 8

    Samsung Biologics expansion ahead of schedule

    Samsung Biologics expansion ahead of schedule
  9. 9

    [Kim Seong-kon] What does it mean to be a 'strong man?'

    [Kim Seong-kon] What does it mean to be a 'strong man?'
  10. 10

    China's Xi promises more market openness and new investments

    China's Xi promises more market openness and new investments
소아쌤

[Photo News] Kia EV9 for Rafael Nadal

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 19, 2023 - 14:42

    • Link copied

Korean automaker Kia presents the EV9, the carmaker’s first three-row battery-powered sport utility vehicle, to its brand ambassador and renowned tennis player Rafael Nadal at the IFEMA Convention Center in Madrid on Wednesday. In October 2021, the company gave Nadal the EV6, its first electric vehicle to have adopted Hyundai Motor Group’s EV platform. Kia has sponsored Nadal since 2004 and recently renewed the partnership until 2025. (Kia)

More from Headlines