Seoul shares open sharply lower on US losses

Most Popular
-
1
[KH Explains] Shipbuilders scramble to secure labor force amid booming industry
-
2
'Apgujeong Box Girl' sparks online debate
-
3
Foreign workers' deaths get weak sanctions
-
4
S. Korea, US and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source
-
5
Biden arrives on solidarity visit to Israel
-
6
Man nabbed in naked rampage
-
7
Hamas weapons, tactics resemble those of NK: JCS
-
8
Teen arrested for kidnap and rape
-
9
Seoul urges Japan to 'face history' on Japanese leaders' Yasukuni visit
-
10
Biden to visit Israel as war in Gaza sparks humanitarian crisis
Seoul shares open sharply lower on US lossesBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 19, 2023 - 09:43
South Korean stocks started sharply lower Thursday tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index dropped 40.73 points, or 1.65 percent, to 2,421.87 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Dragged down by mixed corporate earnings reports and escalating concerns over the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.98 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.62 percent.
In Seoul, most shares opened bearish across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics sank 1.42 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy and Solution, the second-biggest share in terms of market cap, lost 2.9 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor retreated 1.15 percent, and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis went down 0.22 percent.
Leading online portal operator Naver dipped 1.72 percent, and its rival Kakao skidded 2.27 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,356.65 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 7.05 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Biden reaffirms support for Israel, says 'terrorist group' apparently behind Gaza hospital blast
-
BOK holds key rate steady at 3.5%
-
Immediate global efforts needed to curb NK’s nuclear ambition: Seoul official