Russian FM arrives in N. Korea for talks with counterpart: reports

Russian FM arrives in N. Korea for talks with counterpart: reportsBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 18, 2023 - 19:45
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in North Korea on Wednesday for a two-day visit, according to Russian media reports, as the two countries move to strengthen military ties after a recent bilateral summit.
According to Sputnik and other Russian media outlets, Lavros arrived in Pyongyang for a two-day visit. He is expected to hold talks with his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son-hui, during the trip.
The two sides are expected to discuss issues including bilateral military and economic cooperation, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to Pyongyang.
The visit follows a rare summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Putin held in Russia on Sept. 13. (Yonhap)
