Man nabbed in naked rampage

A drunk, undressed man carrying scissors and a bottle of soju in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. (Courtesy of reader)

A drunk, undressed man in his 40s was apprehended by police for threatening a restaurant owner.

On Tuesday at around 10:25 p.m., the man allegedly entered a restaurant in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, wielding scissors and a bottle of soju, demanding a knife from the restaurant owner.

He was completely undressed, revealing tattoos on his lower body, and reportedly caused a disturbance in the restaurant. Upon arriving at the scene, police subdued him with a stun gun and subsequently arrested him.

It was revealed that the incident occurred after he disputed a bill at a nearby bar. He had planned to return to the bar with a weapon from the restaurant. The man stated he undressed out of anger.

Police said they fired the stun gun once to prevent any potential accident. They are also considering charging him with public indecency and will review whether to request an arrest warrant after an investigation.