[Photo News] BMW XM unveiled

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 18, 2023 - 14:44

    • Link copied

BMW’s XM Label Red, a limited edition sport activity vehicle under the M performance brand, is displayed Wednesday ahead of the BMW Ladies Championship that kicks off Thursday in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. The German carmaker plans to unveil two M cars – the XM Label Red and the i7 M70 xDrive, the first battery-powered 7 Series model --during the four-day event. BMW has showcased its latest models during the nation’s only LPGA tour every year since 2019. (BMW Korea)

