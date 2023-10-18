Police search for motorcyclist for carrying child without baby carrier

A man is seen holding a child in one hand without proper safety equipment while riding a motorcycle. (Yonhap)

Police in Incheon are searching for a man for possible child endangerment, following reports of an individual riding a motorcycle with a child without any protective equipment.

Incheon Gyeyang Police Station received a report at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday of a motorcyclist holding a child using only one hand at the Gyeyang-gu three-way intersection, according to local media reports. The child was reportedly not in a baby carrier.

South Korea's Road Traffic Act states that all drivers with motor vehicles including motorcycles, are prohibited from holding an infant or animal in his or her arms, or carrying them in a way that puts them in danger or compromises their safety.

The police have judged this incident to be a violation of the Road Traffic Act.

“The incident is subject to a fine of 30,000 won ($22) in accordance with the statutes,” a police official said. The police said they plan to impose penalties as soon as the driver’s identity is verified, requesting cooperation in identifying the motorcyclist from the nearby Incheon Seobu Police Station.