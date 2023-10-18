Police search for motorcyclist for carrying child without baby carrier

Most Popular
-
1
[KH Explains] Shipbuilders scramble to secure labor force amid booming industry
-
2
Enjoying Halloween in Itaewon sparks debate online
-
3
S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
-
4
Number of deaths in cycling accidents soars
-
5
Foreign workers' deaths get weak sanctions
-
6
S. Korea, US and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source
-
7
'Apgujeong Box Girl' sparks online debate
-
8
Hamas weapons, tactics resemble those of NK: JCS
-
9
S.Korea's largest-ever defense expo to feature KF-21
-
10
Biden to visit Israel as war in Gaza sparks humanitarian crisis
Police search for motorcyclist for carrying child without baby carrierBy Park Ye-eun
Published : Oct. 18, 2023 - 14:26
Police in Incheon are searching for a man for possible child endangerment, following reports of an individual riding a motorcycle with a child without any protective equipment.
Incheon Gyeyang Police Station received a report at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday of a motorcyclist holding a child using only one hand at the Gyeyang-gu three-way intersection, according to local media reports. The child was reportedly not in a baby carrier.
South Korea's Road Traffic Act states that all drivers with motor vehicles including motorcycles, are prohibited from holding an infant or animal in his or her arms, or carrying them in a way that puts them in danger or compromises their safety.
The police have judged this incident to be a violation of the Road Traffic Act.
“The incident is subject to a fine of 30,000 won ($22) in accordance with the statutes,” a police official said. The police said they plan to impose penalties as soon as the driver’s identity is verified, requesting cooperation in identifying the motorcyclist from the nearby Incheon Seobu Police Station.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea, US and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source
-
US toughens rules on exports of advanced computing chips to China
-
Ruling party to launch innovation committee after crushing by-election defeat