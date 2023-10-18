Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [KH Explains] Shipbuilders scramble to secure labor force amid booming industry

    [KH Explains] Shipbuilders scramble to secure labor force amid booming industry
  2. 2

    Enjoying Halloween in Itaewon sparks debate online

    Enjoying Halloween in Itaewon sparks debate online
  3. 3

    S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges

    S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
  4. 4

    Number of deaths in cycling accidents soars

    Number of deaths in cycling accidents soars
  5. 5

    Foreign workers' deaths get weak sanctions

    Foreign workers' deaths get weak sanctions
  6. 6

    S. Korea, US and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source

    S. Korea, US and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source
  7. 7

    'Apgujeong Box Girl' sparks online debate

    'Apgujeong Box Girl' sparks online debate
  8. 8

    Hamas weapons, tactics resemble those of NK: JCS

    Hamas weapons, tactics resemble those of NK: JCS
  9. 9

    S.Korea's largest-ever defense expo to feature KF-21

    S.Korea's largest-ever defense expo to feature KF-21
  10. 10

    Biden to visit Israel as war in Gaza sparks humanitarian crisis

    Biden to visit Israel as war in Gaza sparks humanitarian crisis
피터빈트

Police search for motorcyclist for carrying child without baby carrier

By Park Ye-eun

Published : Oct. 18, 2023 - 14:26

    • Link copied

A man is seen holding a child in one hand without proper safety equipment while riding a motorcycle. (Yonhap) A man is seen holding a child in one hand without proper safety equipment while riding a motorcycle. (Yonhap)

Police in Incheon are searching for a man for possible child endangerment, following reports of an individual riding a motorcycle with a child without any protective equipment.

Incheon Gyeyang Police Station received a report at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday of a motorcyclist holding a child using only one hand at the Gyeyang-gu three-way intersection, according to local media reports. The child was reportedly not in a baby carrier.

South Korea's Road Traffic Act states that all drivers with motor vehicles including motorcycles, are prohibited from holding an infant or animal in his or her arms, or carrying them in a way that puts them in danger or compromises their safety.

The police have judged this incident to be a violation of the Road Traffic Act.

“The incident is subject to a fine of 30,000 won ($22) in accordance with the statutes,” a police official said. The police said they plan to impose penalties as soon as the driver’s identity is verified, requesting cooperation in identifying the motorcyclist from the nearby Incheon Seobu Police Station.

More from Headlines