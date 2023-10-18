Home

피터빈트

[Photo News] Green Education

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 18, 2023 - 13:55

    • Link copied

GREEN+Kids, Mercedes-Benz Korea's environmental education program for children here, has been recognized as an outstanding environmental education program by the Ministry of Environment, the automaker's corporate social responsibility committee said Wednesday. The GREEN+Kids program, which is aimed at guiding children toward a carbon neutral lifestyle and teach everyday practices to reduce their carbon footprint, has reached 427 social welfare institutions and elementary schools nationwide this year. The program has so far impacted about 30,000 children since 2021, the firm said. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

