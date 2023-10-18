Ruling party to launch innovation committee after crushing by-election defeat

Most Popular
-
1
Biden says Hamas must be eliminated, US officials warn war could escalate
-
2
FSC lays out plan to boost pet insurance enrollment
-
3
[KH Explains] Shipbuilders scramble to secure labor force amid booming industry
-
4
Beef prices have soared 100-fold over 50 years : data
-
5
Enjoying Halloween in Itaewon sparks debate online
-
6
S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
-
7
Number of deaths in cycling accidents soars
-
8
BTS Jungkook's star-studded lineup for 'Golden' to include Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and more
-
9
Foreign workers' deaths get weak sanctions
-
10
'Apgujeong Box Girl' sparks online debate
Ruling party to launch innovation committee after crushing by-election defeatBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 18, 2023 - 11:11
The ruling People Power Party plans to appoint the leader of its innovation committee set to be launched next week, the party's chief spokesperson said Wednesday.
Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, the party's leader, delivered the plan during a meeting with members, as its leadership scrambles to come up with measures to regain people's trust after its crushing defeat in last week's by-election in Seoul. The election was widely seen as a test of voter sentiment before the April general elections.
"We are not yet at the stage where we can specify who is the most likely candidate for the innovation committee chairmanship," People Power Party's chief spokesperson Yoon Hee-seok said. "We plan to complete the appointment by the weekend and aim to launch the committee on Monday."
Yoon did not elaborate further on potential candidates but said the party is reviewing various people, including former and current party lawmakers and those from business and academic circles.
People Power Party's approval rating has fallen to 32 percent, the lowest since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office last year, according to a survey published by Realmeter on Monday.
In contrast, the positive assessment of the main opposition Democratic Party reached 50.7 percent, the highest figure since Yoon took office. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea, US and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source
-
US toughens rules on exports of advanced computing chips to China
-
Ruling party to launch innovation committee after crushing by-election defeat