Second Blue House Concert to celebrate 70th anniversary of S. Korea-US alliance

The second installment of the Blue House Concert series will take place Nov. 5 in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-US alliance at Chunchugwan. Chunchugwan served as the media center for the former presidential house Cheong Wa Dae in central Seoul.

The free concert will begin at 3 p.m. with American violinist Gil Shaham taking the stage with Korean pianist Shin Chang-yong to perform Mozart's Rondo in C major and Faure’s Violin Sonata No.1. Shin will also perform Schubert’s “Die Forelle,” and Morzart’s “Turkish March,” rearranged by Russian pianist Arcadi Volodos.

For the second part of the concert, a 15-member string ensemble from the National Korean Symphony Orchestra will present Mozart’s Divertimento in D major, K.136 and a collection of American folk songs in addition to Korean composer Hong Nan-pa's “Spring in My Hometown.”

Harmonica player Park Jong-seong will perform Korean folk song “Bird, Bird, Blue Bird” and more.

Reservations for the 150 free tickets to the concert will open at 2 p.m., Wednesday on Naver.