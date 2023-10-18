Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Biden says Hamas must be eliminated, US officials warn war could escalate

    Biden says Hamas must be eliminated, US officials warn war could escalate
  2. 2

    FSC lays out plan to boost pet insurance enrollment

    FSC lays out plan to boost pet insurance enrollment
  3. 3

    [KH Explains] Shipbuilders scramble to secure labor force amid booming industry

    [KH Explains] Shipbuilders scramble to secure labor force amid booming industry
  4. 4

    Beef prices have soared 100-fold over 50 years : data

    Beef prices have soared 100-fold over 50 years : data
  5. 5

    Enjoying Halloween in Itaewon sparks debate online

    Enjoying Halloween in Itaewon sparks debate online
  6. 6

    S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges

    S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
  7. 7

    Number of deaths in cycling accidents soars

    Number of deaths in cycling accidents soars
  8. 8

    BTS Jungkook's star-studded lineup for 'Golden' to include Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and more

    BTS Jungkook's star-studded lineup for 'Golden' to include Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and more
  9. 9

    Foreign workers' deaths get weak sanctions

    Foreign workers' deaths get weak sanctions
  10. 10

    'Apgujeong Box Girl' sparks online debate

    'Apgujeong Box Girl' sparks online debate
피터빈트

Second Blue House Concert to celebrate 70th anniversary of S. Korea-US alliance

By Park Ga-young

Published : Oct. 18, 2023 - 11:11

    • Link copied

The second installment of the Blue House Concert series will take place Nov. 5 in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-US alliance at Chunchugwan. Chunchugwan served as the media center for the former presidential house Cheong Wa Dae in central Seoul.

The free concert will begin at 3 p.m. with American violinist Gil Shaham taking the stage with Korean pianist Shin Chang-yong to perform Mozart's Rondo in C major and Faure’s Violin Sonata No.1. Shin will also perform Schubert’s “Die Forelle,” and Morzart’s “Turkish March,” rearranged by Russian pianist Arcadi Volodos.

For the second part of the concert, a 15-member string ensemble from the National Korean Symphony Orchestra will present Mozart’s Divertimento in D major, K.136 and a collection of American folk songs in addition to Korean composer Hong Nan-pa's “Spring in My Hometown.”

Harmonica player Park Jong-seong will perform Korean folk song “Bird, Bird, Blue Bird” and more.

Reservations for the 150 free tickets to the concert will open at 2 p.m., Wednesday on Naver.

More from Headlines