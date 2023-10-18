Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Biden says Hamas must be eliminated, US officials warn war could escalate

    Biden says Hamas must be eliminated, US officials warn war could escalate
  2. 2

    FSC lays out plan to boost pet insurance enrollment

    FSC lays out plan to boost pet insurance enrollment
  3. 3

    [KH Explains] Shipbuilders scramble to secure labor force amid booming industry

    [KH Explains] Shipbuilders scramble to secure labor force amid booming industry
  4. 4

    Beef prices have soared 100-fold over 50 years : data

    Beef prices have soared 100-fold over 50 years : data
  5. 5

    Enjoying Halloween in Itaewon sparks debate online

    Enjoying Halloween in Itaewon sparks debate online
  6. 6

    S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges

    S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
  7. 7

    Number of deaths in cycling accidents soars

    Number of deaths in cycling accidents soars
  8. 8

    BTS Jungkook's star-studded lineup for 'Golden' to include Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and more

    BTS Jungkook's star-studded lineup for 'Golden' to include Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and more
  9. 9

    Foreign workers' deaths get weak sanctions

    Foreign workers' deaths get weak sanctions
  10. 10

    'Apgujeong Box Girl' sparks online debate

    'Apgujeong Box Girl' sparks online debate
소아쌤

Seoul shares open lower on tech, battery slump

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 18, 2023 - 10:05

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks started a tad lower amid Washington's updated exports control on chip exports to China.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index dropped 6.74 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,453.43 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Wall Street, US stocks finished mixed on better-than-expected retail sales data and the US government's latest rules to increase its restrictions on the sale of semiconductors from American companies to China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.04 percent, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.3 percent.

In Seoul, Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chipmaker, lost 0.43 percent and its rival SK hynix decreased 0.69 percent.

Leading chemicals company LG Chem retreated 1.55 percent and its battery-making affiliate LG Energy solution dropped 1.68 percent.

But carmakers were strong, with industry leader Hyundai Motor gaining 1.06 percent and its sister Kia rising 1.22 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,354.4 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 0.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines