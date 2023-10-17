Muaz Razaq on being Muslim in South Korea

Muaz Razaq, a representative of the Muslim community at Kyungpook National University, finds himself at the epicenter of a struggle that underscores the necessity for greater understanding and inclusivity in a city traditionally perceived as "unwelcoming" to Muslims.

Arriving in South Korea with the aspiration of pursuing a doctorate in computer science, Razaq swiftly encountered the challenges associated with practicing Islam in a predominantly non-Muslim country. Initially, Razaq found solace in the presence of a Muslim community at KNU. "When I reached Daegu, I was able to release the tension and worries of coming to a non-Muslim country because my friends helped me with everything, from renting a room to arranging the initial stuff (I needed)," he recalled. However, he soon realized that his faith would require him to navigate a unique set of challenges, which were highlighted when he took on the role of a media representative for the Daegu mosque issue. The issue began more than three years ago when a group of students began the project of building a mosque. The project was met with resistance from locals, with some resorting to barbecuing pork in protest outside the construction site, and even online attacks.

The mosque's construction site in Daehyun-dong, Daegu (Muaz Razaq) The mosque's construction site in Daehyun-dong, Daegu (Muaz Razaq)

Despite enduring various forms of discrimination, Razaq's unwavering determination has allowed him to overcome obstacles in his path. "Being on the frontline of the battle, I was fully aware of the challenge I was to confront. Furthermore, I don’t think the misconceptions and discrimination are a major problem in Korea, unless you encounter some bad people, though I cannot say that Korea is not Islamophobic-free," he stated. As the first Muslim student in his lab, Razaq also found it important to set proper examples and explain the depth of his religious beliefs to his professors. Essential religious practices, such as observing Eid and Ramadan, necessitated understanding from professors and colleagues. Through respectful dialogue and understanding, his professors accommodated his religious commitments, setting a precedent for Muslim students from various countries. To Razaq, this went to show how small efforts to be vocal and expressive can create significant and long-lasting impacts. “When other Muslim students came, they didn't have to explain it because the trend was already set by me in that lab. So that's why you should express your needs to your professors,” he said. “Be expressive. And also, it (will) be helpful for other Muslims because sometimes some other students are not that expressive.”

Photos of Razaq, taken in Daegu (Source: Muaz Razaq) Photos of Razaq, taken in Daegu (Source: Muaz Razaq)