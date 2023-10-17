Yoon lauds rapid growth of Korean defense industry

Aircraft take a celebratory flight at the opening ceremony of Seoul ADEX 2023 held at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday pledged to boost the global competitiveness of South Korea's defense industry, calling it a strategic sector that backs both the country's security and economy, as he attended a large defense exhibition showcasing the nation's military prowess.

"Our defense industry is writing a new history by creating something from nothing," he said at the 2023 Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition, also known as Seoul ADEX, held at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.

"A nation once dependent on aid and imports has now advanced to produce and export top-tier fighter jets," he said. "The weapons behind me are the result of your passion and challenge."

Yoon introduced various aircraft and equipment such as the supersonic fighter KF-21, the country's first exported fighter, the FA-50 light attack aircraft, and the domestically-developed M-SAM air defense system.

"K-9 self-propelled howitzers, making up half of the global self-propelled artillery market; K-2 tanks with top-tier performance; the Korean mobile helicopter Surion; the LAH light armed helicopter; the advanced Redback armored vehicle; and the Chunmoo self-propelled multiple launch rocket system, which offers real-time precision strikes, all showcase the future of our defense industry," he said.

At the exhibition, US military aircraft including the F-22, regarded as the world's premier stealth fighter; the carrier-based EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft; and the U-2 reconnaissance aircraft were also on display.