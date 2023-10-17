Hyundai Motor shows off air mobility, drone tech at Seoul defense fair

Visitors experience an augmented reality service of an urban air mobility aircraft presented by Hyundai Motor Group’s UAM unit Supernal on Tuesday at the Seoul ADEX 2023 held in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday that its urban air mobility arm Supernal, along with its sister firm Kia, are showcasing their latest UAM vision and drone technology at this week's Seoul ADEX 2023, Korea’s largest aerospace and defense trade show.

This is the first time for the US-based Supernal to set up an exhibition booth at the biennial event since its launch in 2020.

During the event, it aims to raise its brand awareness and seek new business opportunities.

At this year’s ADEX, Supernal unveiled the concept model of its UAM aircraft under development, which will be rolled out in 2028.

Inspired by the biological structure of butterflies, the five-seater aircraft does not adopt common aircraft designs and instead follows the straightforward and sophisticated interior concept of an automobile, the company said. It also uses ecofriendly materials including reusable carbon, plant and plastic fibers, as well as materials made out of trees.

Visitors on board can experience an augmented reality service of the UAM as if they are flying in the air, according to the company. Video footage will also play during the event and show how Seoul can change with the new air mobility.

“We are glad to make a debut in Korea, one of the key UAM markets,” said Shin Jae-won, Supernal CEO and the head of Hyundai Motor Group’s advanced air mobility division. “Through partnerships with other firms, the company aims to develop safe and innovative self-flying aircraft and create a future air mobility ecosystem.”

Kia also presents a concept model of a hydrogen fuel cell drone, which can carry out logistics support for military units and reconnaissance and surveillance missions. The drone is under development with an aim to realize a safe and high-speed flight based on Hyundai Motor Group’s hydrogen fuel cell technology and light aircraft body.

The carmaker’s hydrogen-powered multicopter or multirotor drone, Korea’s first hydrogen fuel cell aircraft that passed the airworthiness test, boasts its long flight range powered by batteries and hydrogen cells.

The military concept car of the EV9, Kia’s first 3-row battery-powered electric vehicle, shows how it befits as a military transportation based on its high level of crash resistance and stable power supply through the car during war.

Another display by Kia is a midsized chassis, a multi-purpose car platform, that can be used for making police cars and ambulances as well as military vehicles.

The Seoul ADEX runs through Sunday at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. This year, more than 550 companies from 34 countries -- the largest number yet -- are expected to join the event.