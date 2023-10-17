Supporters of Israel hold rally in Seoul, urge Hamas to stop atrocities

Most Popular
Supporters of Israel hold rally in Seoul, urge Hamas to stop atrocitiesBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Oct. 17, 2023 - 15:01
Supporters of Israel took to the streets in Seoul on Tuesday, urging Hamas militants to stop their killing of civilians, as war continues to escalate between the two sides.
The Solidarity with Israel rally, hosted by the Korea-Israel Friendship Association and the Israel Forum civic groups, took place near the Gwanghwamun Station, in central Seoul, following two pro-Palestinian rallies last week.
The rally was attended by Israeli Ambassador to Korea Akiva Tor, Korea-Israel Friendship Association Chairman Hwang Woo-yeo, President of the Israel Forum Kim Jin-seop, and Joy M. Sakurai, the deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Seoul, as well as some 500 Koreans and Israelis living in Korea.
Calling Hamas a terror group, not a legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, Hwang, a former politician and education minister, urged the militant group to stop killing people.
"Blinded and obsessed by anger, Hamas is committing a massacre and we must stop this atrocity," he said.
Ambassador Tor condemned the war but said that the enemy of Israel is Hamas, not the Palestinian people and the people of Gaza.
Sakurai, who attended the rally on behalf of US Ambassador to Seoul Philip Goldberg, also said the US stands with Israel. “There is no justification for terrorism, there is no excuse. Israel has the right and duty to defend itself against the brutal attack of Hamas and to make sure this never happens again,” she said.
“We would also like to applaud the Korean government for supporting Israel and standing against the unjustified atrocity committed (against) civilians by Hamas,” she added.
At the end of the rally, the participants chanted the slogan “Return the hostages, surrender immediately, we support peace in Israel.”
Liz, a 26-year-old Israeli student studying for her master’s degree at Korea University, participated in the rally. She expressed her gratitude for the support that Korean society has shown for Israel. “My family and friends are in Israel, running to shelters every day. I am scared for them, but we are strong and we have faith that we will eventually win,” she said.
“I am glad that the world stands with us, especially Korea. I know that South Korea has also suffered from threats and I can feel that this country truly understands where we stand right now,” she said.
The rally was held less than a week after demonstrations in support of Palestinian were held near the Cheonggyecheon and Itaewon.
Some 200 people rallied on Wednesday near the Cheonggyecheon, along with the Workers’ Solidarity, a local progressive group, and Kore de Islam, a group representing Muslims in Korea. Egyptian, Pakistani and Uzbek nationals took part in the rally, along with a number of South Koreans and Palestinians.
They shouted slogans such as "Palestine resistance against Israel is just," and "Israel should stop bombing Gaza." They also marched to the Israeli Embassy in Seoul and attempted to deliver a letter of protest. Dozens of police personnel were deployed in front of the Israeli Embassy to prevent possible clashes.
Organizers estimated that about 500 people participated in Sunday's protest near Itaewon. Participants held signs that read "Free Palestine" in several languages and urged Israel to halt its bombing of the Gaza Strip.
Earlier on Friday, a scheduled press briefing hosted by the Korea-Israel Friendship Association at Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul was canceled due to safety concerns.
The war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas reached its 10th day Tuesday. After Hamas launched a bloody attack on Israel on Oct. 7, Israel has continued its retaliatory airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian death toll has reached nearly 3,000, with more than 10,000 injured. About 1,500 people were killed and about 4,000 injured on the Israeli side, according to reports.
