Another suspect of Tajik duo behind S. Korean money exchange robbery nabbed

Surveillance camera footage of two 34-year-old Tajik suspects fleeing the site after robbing a currency exchange store in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province on Aug. 30. (Yonhap)

One suspect from a Tajik duo, who allegedly robbed a money exchange store in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, in late August, was arrested in Tajikistan after nearly a month on the run, South Korean police revealed Tuesday.

According to Pyeongtaek Police, the 34-year-old male suspect, whose name was withheld, was arrested in his home country by local authorities on Sept. 25. He was accused of stealing 85 million won ($62,800) in US and Korean bills from the exchange store at around noon on Aug. 30.

Wielding a prop gun, he and his accomplice threatened a 60-year-old female employee of the store, took the money and then fled from the site in a car.

The duo used a total of three vehicles, which included a stolen car, for their run.

The suspect fled to Tajikistan via Incheon Airport about four hours after the robbery with a reserved flight ticket. His accomplice, another 34-year-old Tajik, was arrested the next day on Aug. 31, at Incheon Airport by South Korean police.

The suspect, who was caught in Tajikistan, will be put to trial there as South Korea has yet to sign an extradition treaty with the central Asian country.

Pyeongtaek Police plan to cooperate with the Tajik authorities, sharing results of its investigation into the case.

The accomplice, nabbed in Korea, has already been sent for trial on charges of special robbery.

The Korean police said they will continue the investigation to track down three other Tajiks who allegedly assisted the duo’s escape.