Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Biden says Hamas must be eliminated, US officials warn war could escalate

    Biden says Hamas must be eliminated, US officials warn war could escalate
  2. 2

    US strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources

    US strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources
  3. 3

    Israel-Hamas conflict amplifies ominous NK presence on peninsula

    Israel-Hamas conflict amplifies ominous NK presence on peninsula
  4. 4

    FSC lays out plan to boost pet insurance enrollment

    FSC lays out plan to boost pet insurance enrollment
  5. 5

    Beef prices have soared 100-fold over 50 years : data

    Beef prices have soared 100-fold over 50 years : data
  6. 6

    Japan thanks S. Korea for Israel rescue effort

    Japan thanks S. Korea for Israel rescue effort
  7. 7

    Enjoying Halloween in Itaewon sparks debate online

    Enjoying Halloween in Itaewon sparks debate online
  8. 8

    S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges

    S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
  9. 9

    Ruling party chief clings on after election loss

    Ruling party chief clings on after election loss
  10. 10

    Number of deaths in cycling accidents soars

    Number of deaths in cycling accidents soars
소아쌤

[Photo News] Genesis promotes Busan's expo bid

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 17, 2023 - 13:51

    • Link copied

A Genesis G80 sedan, wrapped with the promotional designs for Busan’s Expo bid, is displayed at Hyundai Motor Studio in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. Hyundai Motor Group said the special exhibition will be held until Nov. 28 when the host country of the 2030 World Expo is decided during the general gathering of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris. (Hyundai Motor Group)

More from Headlines