[Photo News] Genesis promotes Busan's expo bid

[Photo News] Genesis promotes Busan's expo bidBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 17, 2023 - 13:51
A Genesis G80 sedan, wrapped with the promotional designs for Busan’s Expo bid, is displayed at Hyundai Motor Studio in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. Hyundai Motor Group said the special exhibition will be held until Nov. 28 when the host country of the 2030 World Expo is decided during the general gathering of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
