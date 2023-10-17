S. Korean diplomat discusses NK human rights with US envoy

Most Popular
S. Korean diplomat discusses NK human rights with US envoyBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 17, 2023 - 10:48
A senior South Korean diplomat has held talks with the new US special envoy for North Korean human rights and agreed to cooperate in launching a consultative body to better address the rights situation in the North, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Chun Young-hee, director general for the Korean Peninsula peace regime, and Ambassador Julie Turner met Monday and discussed efforts to coordinate over North Korean human rights issues, it said.
Turner, who is currently visiting Seoul on a three-day trip, was officially sworn in Friday, ending more than six years of vacancy at the post.
Chun congratulated Turner on her appointment, saying the two countries could strengthen joint efforts to improve North Korea's human rights situation and hold the North accountable for the issue.
He also proposed launching a consultative body on North Korea's human rights to discuss specific cooperative measures between the two countries, according to the ministry.
The two sides agreed to maintain close communication to launch the consultative body via diplomatic channels at the earliest date possible. (Yonhap)
