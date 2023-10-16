[Today’s K-pop] NCT127 to tour from November

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT127 will kick off its third international tour with concerts in Seoul next month, label SM Entertainment announced Monday. The nonet will go live six times, from Nov. 17-19 and Nov. 24-26, under the title “Neo City: Seoul – The Unity.” Details for the upcoming tour are yet to be announced, but its last tour, “Neo City: The Link,” brought the band to 17 cities for 28 concerts that drew about 700,000 concertgoers. The NCT subunit released fifth studio album “Fact Check” on Oct. 6 and has been dominating the music charts and TV music chart shows at home. Expectations are high as to how the new album will fare on Billboard charts as well as in sales records. The group's fourth LP “Two Baddies” and the repackaged “Ay-Yo” sold over 3 million copies combined earlier this year and hit No. 3 and No. 12 on the Billboard 200, respectively. Le Sserafim’s Kim Chaewon to take time off

Kim Chaewon of Le Sserafim will suspend activities for the time being due to health reasons, agency Source Music said Monday. She missed filming a music show the same day, and the group will carry on as a foursome for a while, the management firm added. She has been recovering from influenza, but suffered from dizziness and will rest as per her doctor’s orders. Kim, along with Heo Yunjin and Kazuha, caught the flu and the Bangkok concert, slated for Oct. 7-8, was canceled. Meanwhile, teaser photographs for the group’s first English-language digital single “Perfect Night” were uploaded Monday. The single is due out on Oct. 27. On Nov. 2, the band will appear on “Global Spin Live,” a live showcase event held in conjunction with Grammy.com. They are expected to discuss the making of the single. Highlight celebrates 14th debut anniversary

Highlight put out a digital single to mark the 14th anniversary of its debut, agency Around Us said Monday. “Give You My All” was dropped on the same day the band debuted as Beast, and sings of the band’s gratitude for fans, promising again that it will stay with them forever. The four members sang part of the song at KCON Saudi Arabia 2023 earlier this month, giving the audience a taste of the single dedicated to fans. The track is the first new song all four of them sang together since fourth EP “After Sunset,” which came out in November last year. Separately, the band is hosting fan concerts in Seoul from Nov. 17-19. Stray Kids collaborate with Lil Durk

