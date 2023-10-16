Home

    Yoon, doctors set to clash over medical school quota

    Over 1,300 rescue workers still traumatized by Itaewon Halloween tragedy

    US strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources

    163 S. Koreans arrive home from Israel on military aircraft

    Israel-Hamas conflict amplifies ominous NK presence on peninsula

    BTS' V joined by Jimin in solo fan meeting 'Vicnic'

    Ruling party chief clings on after election loss

    Seoul subway on verge of strike

    Japan thanks S. Korea for Israel rescue effort

    [KH Explains] Amazon's cloud industry plans raise fears of monopoly in Korea

[Photo News] LG promoting world food day

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 16, 2023 - 13:58

LG Electronics said Monday it is displaying a promotional video, spreading the message of water conservation and fighting hunger, at New York's Times Square and London's Piccadilly Circus in celebration of this year's World Food Day on Oct. 16. The video, produced by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, will be screened for 13 days until Sunday on LG screens at the two landmarks. (LG Electronics)

