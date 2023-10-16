[Photo News] LG promoting world food day

Most Popular
[Photo News] LG promoting world food dayBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 16, 2023 - 13:58
LG Electronics said Monday it is displaying a promotional video, spreading the message of water conservation and fighting hunger, at New York's Times Square and London's Piccadilly Circus in celebration of this year's World Food Day on Oct. 16. The video, produced by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, will be screened for 13 days until Sunday on LG screens at the two landmarks. (LG Electronics)
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
