TXT shatters records, tops charts with 3rd LP

TXT shatters records, tops charts with 3rd LPBy Choi Ji-won
Published : Oct. 15, 2023 - 18:08
Tomorrow X Together is setting new records worldwide with its latest release, "The Name Chapter: Freefall."
The band's agency, Big Hit Music, on Sunday announced the album, which came out on Friday, sold 225,184 copies in Japan on its first day and debuted atop Oricon's daily album ranking.
It surpassed the band's previous first-day sales record there of 184,971 copies of its fifth EP, "The Name Chapter: Temptation," in January.
The LP also made a splash on Spotify, the world's biggest music streaming service, entering the platform's Daily Top Song Global chart at No. 89. The quintet also ranked at No. 69 on Spotify's Daily Top Artist Global chart with the new album.
The group, TXT in short, is also anticipated to win its second double million-seller title with the new album. According to Big Hit Music, the LP logged 1,927,363 copies on Friday, renewing TXT's previous first-day sales record of 1.86 million copies set by "The Name Chapter: Temptation." The fifth EP garnered 2 million copies in sales in six days and became the group's first album to reach the milestone.
The five boys -- Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, Yeonjun and Huening Kai -- celebrated their return with a fan showcase event on Saturday evening.
Held at the Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace in Seoul, the 100-minute event took the audience deeper into the new album through performances and sharing sessions.
It wasn't just the new songs they brought to the stage that night. The five showed off their vocal prowess in a reintroduction of their past hits, "Crown," "Blue Hour," "Sugar Rush Ride" and "Runaway," through an acoustic version medley.
Rounding out the event was "Chasing That Feeling," the main song of "The Name Chapter: Freefall."
"We want to gift many unforgettable memories to Moa (TXT's fandom), so we'll be starring on various variety programs. We will make sure that you never regret loving us and work harder to make you proud," the group said in a statement released by Big Hit Sunday.
According to the label, around 3,200 people attended the Seoul event, while scores more watched the livestream of the show on the Weverse platform from 177 countries, including Japan, America and the UK.
