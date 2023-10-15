TXT shatters records, tops charts with 3rd LP

Tomorrow X Together holds its comeback fan showcase on Saturday at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace in Seoul. (Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together is setting new records worldwide with its latest release, "The Name Chapter: Freefall."

The band's agency, Big Hit Music, on Sunday announced the album, which came out on Friday, sold 225,184 copies in Japan on its first day and debuted atop Oricon's daily album ranking.

It surpassed the band's previous first-day sales record there of 184,971 copies of its fifth EP, "The Name Chapter: Temptation," in January.

The LP also made a splash on Spotify, the world's biggest music streaming service, entering the platform's Daily Top Song Global chart at No. 89. The quintet also ranked at No. 69 on Spotify's Daily Top Artist Global chart with the new album.