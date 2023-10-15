Foreigners turn net sellers of S. Korean stocks for 15 sessions

Most Popular
-
1
Pyongyang denies allegations of Hamas using North Korean weapons
-
2
Military aircraft carrying S. Koreans leaves Israel
-
3
South Korean oil payments for Iran frozen again over Hamas links
-
4
Conflict between Fifty Fifty and agency Attrakt continues to escalate
-
5
Subway sexual assaults on the rise: data
-
6
N. Korea sent more than 1,000 containers of military equipment, munitions to Russia: White House
-
7
Gwanghwamun's 'woldae' to be unveiled this week after restoration
-
8
Seoul to implement alert system to manage overcrowded areas
-
9
S. Korea confirms China’s forced reparation of numerous N. Koreans
-
10
Dansaekhwa master Park Seo-bo dies at 92 from cancer
Foreigners turn net sellers of S. Korean stocks for 15 sessionsBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 15, 2023 - 10:36
Foreign investors have dumped South Korean stocks for 15 consecutive trading days, the longest streak logged since 2020, according to the bourse operator Sunday.
Foreigners offloaded a net 2.5 trillion won ($1.8 billion) on the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index from Sept. 18 to last Friday, according to the Korea Exchange.
Previously, the longest sell-off streak in the Kospi market recorded by foreigners was 30 consecutive trading days from March 5 to April 16 in 2020.
During the 15-day sell-off, foreigners dumped shares of Samsung Electronics Co., the No. 1 memory chipmaker in the world, the most by a combined 751.4 billion won.
Steel giant Posco Holdings Inc. came next at 521.2 billion won, followed by leading battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. at 334.4 billion won and leading chemical producer LG Chem Ltd. at 3.07 billion won.
"Foreigners' stock investment sentiment weakened on a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields and a strong dollar index," said Lee Kyong-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities Co. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
163 S. Koreans arrive home from Israel on military aircraft
-
In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza
-
Key ruling party officials offer to resign over by-election defeat