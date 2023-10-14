PM visits Greece for talks on cooperation, World Expo bid campaign

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (left) holding talks with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in Athens on Friday. (Office for Government Policy Coordination, Prime Minister's Secretariat)

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has traveled to Greece for talks on cooperation in advanced industries and to campaign for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, according to his office Saturday.

During a meeting with his counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in Athens on Friday (local time), Han praised Greece, which fought alongside South Korea during the Korean War, as sharing common values with Seoul and expressed hope for expanded cooperation in areas of advanced industries, renewable energy and environmentally friendly shipbuilding.

Han also asked for Greece's support for the Seoul government's bid to host the World Expo in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan in 2030.

Mitsotakis agreed on the need for strengthened bilateral cooperation and expressed hope for South Korea's advanced industry companies to enter Greece, according to Han's office.

Han also paid a courtesy call on Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and met with Korean War veterans in Greece to express gratitude for their service in the 1950-53 inter-Korean conflict. (Yonhap)