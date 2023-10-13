Seoul to implement alert system to manage overcrowded areas

Most Popular
Seoul to implement alert system to manage overcrowded areasBy Lee Jung-joo
Published : Oct. 13, 2023 - 15:34
The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Thursday that it will implement a system that alerts authorities of overcrowded areas.
The city government’s new safety plan comes nearly a year after the deadly Halloween crowd crush that killed 159 people in the neighborhood of Itaewon in 2022, and is intended to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future.
The city government stated that it will implement a system that automatically counts the number of people shown on surveillance cameras by Oct. 31. Software connected to surveillance cameras will transmit data to each district office’s disaster situation room, the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the fire department and police, upon the detection of overcrowded areas.
It will install 909 surveillance cameras with such software by the end of this year, while specifically focusing on 71 areas around the city that are considered highly populated.
To make sure the new surveillance camera system is operational by Oct. 31, a joint simulation will take place near Konkuk University Station in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul, with police and fire authorities and at Gwangjin-gu District Office on Oct. 25.
To enhance responsiveness, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has also doubled the number of personnel dispatched to emergencies from 11 to 20. The city government’s disaster situation room has installed a “mirroring system” that allows them to access the same live surveillance camera footage and situation reports shared by 119 emergency centers.
Additionally, disaster situation rooms were established at 25 district offices focusing on monitoring urgent incidents 24 hours a day.
As illegal construction by the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon was criticized for contributing to the Halloween crowd crush, a special inspection for illegal construction cases was conducted from November 2022 to May. The city government reported to have found a total of 2,611 cases of illegal construction in 75 populated places, including Sinchon and Hongdae in western Seoul. Among them, more than 1,700 cases were voluntarily corrected, while the rest are expected to face penalties.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government pledged that this year’s Halloween will be safe, as it will conduct multiple joint inspections with district offices and related groups before the Halloween weekend, which begins Oct. 27.
The city government mentioned 14 places around Seoul that are expected to have large crowds during Halloween weekend, including Itaewon and Ikseon-dong in central Seoul; Seongsu-dong, streets near Wangsimni Station and Konkuk University Station in eastern Seoul; Sinchon, Hongdae, Balsan Station and Mullae-dong in western Seoul; and Sharosu-gil, Sillim Station, Gangnam Station, Nonhyeon Station and Apgujeong Rodeo in southern Seoul.
The city government will dispatch safety personnel and emergency medical support to these areas from Oct. 27. Subways nearby will also operate flexibly if needed.
To inspect and discuss detailed safety measures taken during the Halloween weekend, authorities from the Seoul Autonomous Police Commission, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters will meet on Tuesday.
From Oct. 23, authorities will focus on inspecting six areas concerned with large crowds, including Itaewon and Gangnam Station. Roads near these areas will only allow one-way traffic during the Halloween weekend.
