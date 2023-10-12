K-pop singer calls for efforts to eradicate drugs at audit

Singer-songwriter Nam Tae-hyun attends a parliamentary audit of the Health Ministry at the National Assembly on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean singer-songwriter Nam Tae-hyun appeared as a witness at a parliamentary audit of the Health Ministry at the National Assembly on Thursday, calling for increased government efforts to help individuals recover from drug dependence and eradicate such illicit substances.

Nam, who was indicted on charges of allegedly purchasing and administering methamphetamine with an acquaintance last year, stressed the importance of rehab programs that provide a path to a drug-free state to help in the relief of withdrawal symptoms.

“(I) took psychiatric medication (as a treatment) for depression. But when I felt that I had hit rock bottom (at one point), I turned to marijuana, eventually leading me to take meth,” he said.

The singer is currently in recovery in Incheon at the Drug Addiction Rehabilitation Center -- a private organization specializing in drug treatment and recovery run by those who have recuperated from drug dependence and which serves as a temporary home for recovering drug addicts, usually for a year. As part of the recovery program, he also attends meetings for Narcotics Anonymous, an association of addicts helping each other to recover from drugs.

The center operates with funding from private institutions and individuals and monthly payments from residents, without government support.

“(The center) receives many calls from drug users hoping to recover, but it can’t accommodate them due to a lack of financial support from the government,” Nam said, urging the National Assembly to place more emphasis on drug treatment.

He added that drugs should never be tried, even once, expressing concerns that the younger generation is becoming more curious about them.